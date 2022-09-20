Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$116.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.04.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

TOU stock opened at C$78.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$38.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 12.9140057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss bought 425 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss bought 425 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,400 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$65.72 per share, with a total value of C$92,005.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,924,446.55. Insiders purchased a total of 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,481 over the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

