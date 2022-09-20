Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGY. Truist Financial upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.56.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 161,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 123,261 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.