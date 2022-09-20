Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,010 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,320 ($28.03) to GBX 2,010 ($24.29) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Oxford Instruments stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

