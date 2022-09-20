SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBOW. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.25. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $182.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 18.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $410,474.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,215,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $410,474.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,215,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,311,638.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

