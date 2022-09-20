Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.63.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $449,433,000 after buying an additional 216,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $264,750,000 after buying an additional 860,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after buying an additional 572,216 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 574.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after buying an additional 1,284,307 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

