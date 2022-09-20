Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$10.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$920.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.89. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$15.67.

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 4.8099996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Loukas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,060,255.92. In other news, Director Stephen Loukas acquired 5,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,310 shares in the company, valued at C$9,060,255.92. Also, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total value of C$265,062.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$428,614.23. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,114.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

