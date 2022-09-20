Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Haywood Securities

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAGGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CVE:BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Monday. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$2.67. The stock has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile



Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

