Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMLAF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Empire Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $27.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. Empire has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,600 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

