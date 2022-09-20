Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.81.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $21.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $420.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

