Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAVVF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.58.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 83.78% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $237.18 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

