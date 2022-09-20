AnaptysBio’s (ANAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANAB. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.