Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $34.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AY opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,112.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 373,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,465,000 after purchasing an additional 271,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

