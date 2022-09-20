Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.69 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

