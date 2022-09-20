Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.69 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
