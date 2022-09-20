Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities decreased their target price on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

