Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $33.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

PEBO stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $850.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.89. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

