Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Watsco by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $273.52 on Thursday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.94 and its 200 day moving average is $271.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.33%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

