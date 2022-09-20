Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives $11.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRPH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,600,000 after buying an additional 420,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 39.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 482,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 71.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 502,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $1,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.