BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 4.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $70.08 on Thursday. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

