Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

TBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.19. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $136.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

