Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $109.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.05.

DQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $81.10.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

