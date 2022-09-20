Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) PT at $70.10

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHC. Stephens decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,118,000 after buying an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after buying an additional 613,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after buying an additional 524,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,494,000 after buying an additional 792,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.31.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.