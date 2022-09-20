NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives $345.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.21.

Several research firms recently commented on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 4,622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 948.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,177 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 615,906 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.23%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

