Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

FUSN opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $142.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,492. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 69,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

