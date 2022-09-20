Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,783.29

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,783.29 ($21.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,728 ($20.88). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,794 ($21.68), with a volume of 328,055 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,040.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,783.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,986.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

