Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $751.35

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BURGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.35 ($9.08) and traded as low as GBX 701.50 ($8.48). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 706 ($8.53), with a volume of 225,608 shares traded.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 35,300.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 827.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 751.35.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 623.88%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

