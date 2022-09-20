Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.83

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.83 and traded as low as C$46.63. Sprott shares last traded at C$46.97, with a volume of 19,072 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sprott Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 35.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.83.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.0321821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

