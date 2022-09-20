Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.70

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.70 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.04). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.06), with a volume of 5,148,830 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.70. The company has a market capitalization of £391.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In related news, insider Peter Egan acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($32,986.95).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

