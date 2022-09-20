Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.70

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.70 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.04). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.06), with a volume of 5,148,830 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
Johnson Service Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.70. The company has a market capitalization of £391.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.
Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at Johnson Service Group
In related news, insider Peter Egan acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($32,986.95).
Johnson Service Group Company Profile
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.
Featured Articles
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.