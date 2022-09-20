Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.86

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.86 and traded as low as C$24.70. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$25.46, with a volume of 709,672 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1,083.80.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.86.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$803.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.