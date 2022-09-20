Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $1.75. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 75,070 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,703,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,493,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

