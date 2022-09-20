Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Drops By 9.5%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Alto Ingredients Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.52. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 301,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 171,276 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
