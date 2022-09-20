Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Drops By 9.5%

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTOGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.52. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $362.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 301,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 171,276 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.