Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Short Interest Up 6.3% in August

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 13,270,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 585,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALPP opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. Alpine 4 has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine 4 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.
Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.
