Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alico by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alico by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alico during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its position in Alico by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alico has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $246.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 34.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alico will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alico’s payout ratio is 46.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

