Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

