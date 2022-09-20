Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,100 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 537,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $90.63 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock worth $521,593. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.