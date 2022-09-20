Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Up 11.0% in August

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 380,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Arteris Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Arteris has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $254.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $145,899.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,291.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $66,247.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $145,899.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,291.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,392 shares of company stock worth $278,079. 48.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arteris by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Arteris by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

