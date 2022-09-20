Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

