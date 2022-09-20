Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Decreases By 10.8%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Airgain Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AIRG opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.98. Airgain has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 108,342 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 87,968 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 124,716 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.