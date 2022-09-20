Short Interest in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Declines By 14.5%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The company had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

