Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target at $23.09

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.09.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of URBN opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

