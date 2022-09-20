FY2022 Earnings Forecast for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for H.B. Fuller in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

FUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

FUL stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

