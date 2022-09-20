Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at C$5.56 on Monday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12 month low of C$5.32 and a 12 month high of C$13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.35 million and a P/E ratio of -11.37.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

