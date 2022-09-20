Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.87.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

TSE:ACB opened at C$1.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$577.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.85. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$1.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.87.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.