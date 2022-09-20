China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.02 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.