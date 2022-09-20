ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.38.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$18.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.65 and a 1-year high of C$22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.42.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 3.2900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

