Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Celsion Stock Performance
CLSN opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsion will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsion
About Celsion
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Featured Articles
