Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Celsion Stock Performance

CLSN opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsion will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsion

About Celsion

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Celsion Co. ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) by 435.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

