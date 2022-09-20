Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAV. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.00.

AAV opened at C$10.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.37 and a 52 week high of C$12.18.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at C$316,800. In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$573,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,480,443.44. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at C$316,800. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,281,697.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

