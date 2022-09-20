StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.65. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

See Also

