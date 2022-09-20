Head-To-Head Analysis: DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) vs. PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DoubleDown Interactive and PropertyGuru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 3 0 3.00 PropertyGuru 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 104.62%. PropertyGuru has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 73.20%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than PropertyGuru.

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 7.31% 2.89% 2.53% PropertyGuru N/A -34.08% -21.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and PropertyGuru’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.38 $78.11 million $0.53 19.06 PropertyGuru $75.96 million 9.74 -$138.97 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats PropertyGuru on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

