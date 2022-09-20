ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.