Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.57 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.77.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
