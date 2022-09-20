Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.57 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.